High Court Sets Date for Hearing Election Petition Against Minister Muhwezi

In short
Turyamuhweza petitioned the court saying that there was voter bribery and ballot stuffing. He also accused Muhwezi of conniving with security officials in the district to intimidate and chase away his agents and supporters from polling stations on polling day.
High Court Sets Date for Hearing Election Petition Against Minister Muhwezi20 Aug 2021, 13:41 Comments 87 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Politics Court Updates
Minister Jim Muhwezi consulting his lawyer Mwesigwa Rukutana outsidecourt in Kabale (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
In short
Tagged with: Jim katugugu Muhwezi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.