Kimbowa Ivan
08:04

High Court to Conduct Fresh Tally of Kayunga Woman NRM Primary Election Results Today

13 Oct 2020, 08:00 Comments 102 Views Mukono, Uganda Court Politics Election Gallery Report
Jackline Birungi Kobusingye celebrating with her supporters at Mukono High Court on Saturday.

Jackline Birungi Kobusingye celebrating with her supporters at Mukono High Court on Saturday.

In short
Justice Batema issued the orders after ruling in favour of an application filed by Jackline Birungi Kobusingye, one of the candidates in the primaries challenging the declaration of her rival Agatha Nalubwama as the winner of the polls. Kobusingye petitioned court accusing Nalubwama and the NRM party officials of mishandling the vote tallying and general voting process.

 

Tagged with: Tallying of Kayunga NRM Woman MP Votes at Mukono High Court Fail to Take Shape
Mentioned: Kayunga NRM Woman MP

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.