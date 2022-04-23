High Court Upholds Victory of Kawaala Ward Councilor

In short
In his judgment, Justice Ssekaana noted that it was unfortunate that vote counting was disrupted. He however said that this should not suggest that the election results were affected since the situation was contained, counting concluded and the declaration of results forms properly accounted for.
High Court Upholds Victory of Kawaala Ward Councilor23 Apr 2022
