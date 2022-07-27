Basaija Idd
High Fuel Prices Push Fishermen at Kahendero Landing Site Out of Business

27 Jul 2022
Ready fish for sale at Kahendero landing site, the fishermen are decrying the raising fuel prices

In short
Nelson Musobozi, owing a boat at Kahendoro landing site say they are making no longer making any financial gains from the fishing business since the fuel prices rose past 5000 shillings.

 

