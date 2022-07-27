High Fuel Prices Push Fishermen at Kahendero Landing Site Out of Business

In short
Nelson Musobozi, owing a boat at Kahendoro landing site say they are making no longer making any financial gains from the fishing business since the fuel prices rose past 5000 shillings.
High Fuel Prices Push Fishermen at Kahendero Landing Site Out of Business27 Jul 2022, 11:29 Comments 48 Views Oil & Gas Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Fuel prices kahendero fishing community
Mentioned: Fishermen
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.