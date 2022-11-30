High Prevalence of Undiagnosed Asthma Found Among Secondary School Students

In short
According to Dr Rebecca Nantanda, a consultant paediatrician and lung expert who led the study team, only 33.9 per cent of those that screened positive knew they were living with asthma and the majority were unaware despite having symptoms.
High Prevalence of Undiagnosed Asthma Found Among Secondary School Students30 Nov 2022, 18:33 Comments 106 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
