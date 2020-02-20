Ahmed Wetaka
High Quashes Dr. Stella Nyanzi's Conviction for Cyber Harassment Top story

Dr. Stella Nyanzi and the Leader of Opposition, Betty Ocan Aol display a Book titled "No Roses from My Mouth", which Nyanzi wrote while in prison Kokunda Judith

Dr. Stella Nyanzi and the Leader of Opposition, Betty Ocan Aol display a Book titled "No Roses from My Mouth", which Nyanzi wrote while in prison

Justice Henry Peter Adonyo made the ruling this morning and ordered for the immediate release of the former Makerere University Research Fellow unless she has other pending charges.

 

