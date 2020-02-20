In short
Justice Henry Peter Adonyo made the ruling this morning and ordered for the immediate release of the former Makerere University Research Fellow unless she has other pending charges.
High Quashes Dr. Stella Nyanzi's Conviction for Cyber Harassment
Kokunda Judith
Dr. Stella Nyanzi and the Leader of Opposition, Betty Ocan Aol display a Book titled "No Roses from My Mouth", which Nyanzi wrote while in prison
