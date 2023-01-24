High Rate of Malaria Re-treatment Baffles Health Workers

In short
Dr. Mukuzi Muhereza, a health practitioner and former Secretary General of the Uganda Medical Association told URN that both health workers in the Outpatient and Inpatient units are seeing a lot of cases return to the hospital sometimes with severe malaria shortly after completing their initial doses.
High Rate of Malaria Re-treatment Baffles Health Workers24 Jan 2023, 17:29 Comments 37 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: malaria reinfection
Mentioned: MINISTRY OF HEALTH
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.