In short
The high risk suspect is an uncle to the first confirmed case, a five year old boy who succumbed to Ebola on Tuesday. The uncle is believed to have come into contact with two other confirmed EVD cases
High Risk Ebola Suspect Still Missing-WHO17 Jun 2019, 07:11 Comments 215 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ebola Contact tracing teams Ebola confirmed cases in Uganda die ebola in uganda high risk Ebola suspect still missing ring vaccination of Ebola contacts
Mentioned: Ministry of Health World Health Organisation –WHO
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.