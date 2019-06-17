Pamela Mawanda
High Risk Ebola Suspect Still Missing-WHO

17 Jun 2019, 07:11 Comments 215 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

The high risk suspect is an uncle to the first confirmed case, a five year old boy who succumbed to Ebola on Tuesday. The uncle is believed to have come into contact with two other confirmed EVD cases

 

