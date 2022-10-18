High School Drop-Out of Children With Disabilities Worries Kasese District Leaders

In short
Racheal Biira, the female district councilor representing PWDs argues that lack of essential scholastic materials, absence of trained teachers, and inadequate curriculum are hindering access to education for children with disabilities.
High School Drop-Out of Children With Disabilities Worries Kasese District Leaders18 Oct 2022, 15:30 Comments 114 Views Kasese, Uganda Education Updates
