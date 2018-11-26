Joseph Onyango
High Taxes Killing Radio Business- Rev Fr Echogu

26 Nov 2018, 12:06 Comments 161 Views Soroti, Uganda Religion Report
In short
Fr. Echogu says they are choking with taxes. Apparently, each radio station pays Shillings 9 million for license renewal from Shillings 1.6 million annually and another fee for the spectrum in addition to Pay As You Earn-PAYE among many others.

 

