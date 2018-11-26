High Taxes Killing Radio Business- Rev Fr Echogu

Rev Fr Robert Echogu preaching during the burial of late Robert Ayabu aka DJ Roberto Kabari Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Fr. Echogu says they are choking with taxes. Apparently, each radio station pays Shillings 9 million for license renewal from Shillings 1.6 million annually and another fee for the spectrum in addition to Pay As You Earn-PAYE among many others.