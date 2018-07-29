High Vaccination Costs Hinders Prevention of Hepatitis B

In short

It is estimated that 3.5 million Ugandans are infected with Hepatitis B. Data from the ministry of health shows that prevalence of Hepatitis B is highest in the Northern region of the country with 4.6 percent in the middle North, 4.4 percent in North East and 3.8 percent in West Nile. Both the South West and East Central parts of the country have some of the lowest Hep B prevalence rates of 0.8 percent to 2.7 percent respectively