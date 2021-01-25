High Voter Turn Up in Kitgum Municipality Mayoral Elections

In short
At Ayul A South Tecwa polling station in Pager Division, a total of 120 people had cast their votes by 11 a.m. out of the 559 registered voters at the polling station. Vicky Adyero, the presiding officer at the polling station also reiterated that the numbers are higher than what they registered last week.
Voters line up at Te-Acut polling station in Central Division on Monday tocast their votes in the Municipality mayor and division councillors election.
