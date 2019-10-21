Edward Eninu
19:25

Hima Cement Consulting for Surface Rights in Moroto

21 Oct 2019, 19:24 Comments 47 Views Moroto, Uganda Human rights Business and finance Updates

In short
Hima Cement is in the process of acquiring a Mining Lease for extraction limestone and marble in Rupa Sub County. Hima is earmarking 14.26 square kilometres in the area.

 

Tagged with: department of geological survey and mines (dgsm) mining in karamoja rupa community development trust surface rights
Mentioned: Hima Cement directorate of geological survey and mines he Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MoED) moroto district local government

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.