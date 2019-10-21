In short
Hima Cement is in the process of acquiring a Mining Lease for extraction limestone and marble in Rupa Sub County. Hima is earmarking 14.26 square kilometres in the area.
Hima Cement Consulting for Surface Rights in Moroto
