Hima Cement Factory Fire Victims Evacuated To South Africa For Treatment

19 Jan 2022, 23:30 Comments 191 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Security Updates
Fire fighters trying to put out the flames , threee people were comfirmed dead on Saturday (2)

According to a statement shared with URN reporter on Wednesday, the factory Country CEO Jean-Micheal Pons said the condition of the two victims had necessitated their evacuation to South Africa for further treatment at a specialized burns unit.

 

