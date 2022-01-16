In short
Jean-Micheal pons, the country Chief Executive Officer Hima Cement said in a statement that operations at the factory has since been suspended as the company takes stock of the incident and ensure that the after-effects are fully contained.
Hima Cement Factory Suspends Operations
16 Jan 2022
In short
