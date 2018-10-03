Hima Cement Slams URA Tax on Biomass in Cement Manufacture

In short
Hima has been promoting coffee cultivation in Kasese and neighboring districts. After harvesting and drying, the coffee grains are usually separated from their husks, which were formerly treated as waste. They could then be transported to the cement plant, burned in the furnaces for clinker production.
Hima Cement Slams URA Tax on Biomass in Cement Manufacture3 Oct 2018, 21:15 Comments 112 Views Business and finance Analysis
Nicholas George, Hima Cement Indutry Managing Director said they have to option but to turn to dirtier petcoke Login to license this image from 1$.
