Hima Health Centre III ART Clinic Operating Without CD4 Count, TB Testing Machines

11 Oct 2020, 15:56 Comments 88 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Updates
The ART clinic admnistrator Lydia Musoke told URN that the facility is struggling without key equipments

In short
Edwin Bagonza, one of the clients told URN that he had to move to Fort portal Regional Referral hospital after he was told that the facility lacks a machine for TB testing.

 

