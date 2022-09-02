In short
Keleb Karongo, one of the affected cattle keepers, says he has lost five cows in a period of three days following the persistent attacks on his animals by the hippo. He wants Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA to immediately intervene and drive the hippo away.
Hippo Kills 12 Cows in Kikuube
