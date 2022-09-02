Okello Emmanuel
Hippo Kills 12 Cows in Kikuube

Kikube, Uganda
Cows in Buseruka sub county.Hippo has killed 12 cows in Kikuube Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

Keleb Karongo, one of the affected cattle keepers, says he has lost five cows in a period of three days following the persistent attacks on his animals by the hippo. He wants Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA to immediately intervene and drive the hippo away.

 

