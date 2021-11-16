Davis Buyondo
15:39

Hippo Kills Two TeenagersIn L. Kijjanebarola

16 Nov 2021, 15:36 Comments 240 Views Rakai town, Uganda Security Agriculture Health Updates
Crops near the L. Kijjanebarola where the two juveniles drowned after a hippo attack

In short
Joshua Kananura, the Rakai District Police Commander, says that fishermen and the police managed to retrieve the bodies and took them for postmortem before handing them over to the deceased’s respective homes.

 

