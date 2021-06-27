In short
The deceased fishermen are Richard Opio 27 and another one only identified as Mugegere both attached to Bugoma-Kinya landing site Buhuka parish in Kyangwali sub county Kikuube.The incident occurred on Sunday Morning at around 7a.m near Kinya landing site.
Hippopotamus Hits Fishing Boat, Kills Two on Lake Albert
Fishing boats at Bugoma landing site in Kyangwali sub county Kikuube district.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
