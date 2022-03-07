Wambuzi Reacheal
13:38

Hippos Back to Winning Ways, Defeat Impis over the Weekend

7 Mar 2022, 13:32 Comments 97 Views Jinja, Uganda Sport Report
Hippos RFC players engage in a scrum with Makerere Impis players on Saturday

Hippos RFC players engage in a scrum with Makerere Impis players on Saturday

In short
Impis' captain, Timothy Weraga says that their side invested all their efforts in the game but they were unable to earn their desirable result throughout the playing time.

 

Tagged with: conversion match player side
Mentioned: Aziz Bagalana David Wako Dennis Etwau Henry Nsekuya Impis Ivan Etwau Jacob Ochen Jinja Hippos Makerere Impis Pius Mpoza Tawfic Bagala Timothy Weraga

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.