Hippos Rugby Club Unveils New Players for Next season

7 Jan 2022, 13:44 Comments 114 Views Jinja, Uganda Sport Report
Hippos Rugby club's head coach, Charles Onen (L) unveils their new player, Michael Amollo (R).

The new players include; Michael Amollo and Isaac Rujumba, who were from Pirates Rugby club, Yusuf Wasswa from Jinja City’s based Walukuba barbarians.

 

