Hippos Rugby Club Unveils New Players for Next season

The new players include; Michael Amollo and Isaac Rujumba, who were from Pirates Rugby club, Yusuf Wasswa from Jinja City’s based Walukuba barbarians.
Hippos Rugby Club Unveils New Players for Next season7 Jan 2022, 13:44 Comments 114 Views Jinja, Uganda Sport Report
