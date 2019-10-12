Hiring of Plantations Frustrating Collective Banana Sale in Bunyangabu

A banana plantation in Bunyangabu district. Farmers are hiring out the plantations which is frustrating the efforts of their association to market their produce collectively.

In short

In 2017, the government of Uganda constructed the Kasunganyanja Banana Loading Bay and Aggregation Centre in Kibiito Sub County. The objective of the centre was to bring together banana farmers in the district to determine uniform prices for bananas before selling them within and outside the district.