Historical Command Warned Museveni About The Direction Country Was Taking-Mugisha Muntu

In short
General Mugisha Muntu, the former Army Commander and brain behind the opposition Alliance for National Transformation-ANT, says that between 1998 and 2004, 11 senior army commanders tried to influence change by talking to President Museveni but he didn’t buy into their idea.
Historical Command Warned Museveni About The Direction Country Was Taking-Mugisha Muntu11 Mar 2020, 11:47 Comments 336 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Misc Interview
In short
Tagged with: Bush War Historical commanders Mugisha Muntu NRA Ideology President Museveni UPDF commanders
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.