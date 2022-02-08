Olive Nakatudde
20:49

History Repeats Itself as Minister Muhwezi Faces Censure over Torture

8 Feb 2022, 20:49 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Human rights Report
Courtsey image of Jim Muhwezi

Courtsey image of Jim Muhwezi

In short
Asked whether the Opposition will raise the required signatures, Mpuuga said that those convinced about their call will sign as they are not going to force MPs to sign the proposed censure motion. The ruling National Resistance Movement enjoys majority of 336 MP, the Opposition Partieshave 109 MPs while Independents are 74.

 

Tagged with: LOP Mathias Mpuuga Opposition in Parliament human rights abuses torture

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.