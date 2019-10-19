Flavia Nassaka
18:32

HIV Activist Sets up Center to help Those Failing on Treatment

19 Oct 2019, 18:24 Comments 91 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Report
artistic impression of the center

In short
Nsubuga who has lived with the virus for 25 years is seeking to help colleagues to be able to take their medications as recommended by setting up a center that will help them share stories of hope, success and challenges that will help them stay on treatment and live longer.

 

