Stella Kentutsi the Executive Director National Forum of People Living with HIV Aids Networks in Uganda-NAFOPHANU said the short-term relief is aimed at helping persons living with HIV to adhere to treatment and also unite them for more projects.
HIV Clients in Arua Cautioned Against Abandoning Treatment
23 Jun 2022
Arua City, Arua, Uganda
Some of the HIV Clients in Arua City in an engagement with Aga Khan Foundation and NAFOPHANU officials in Arua City.
