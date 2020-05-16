In short
Betty Aciro, 48, from Pece Cubu Sub-Ward in Pece Division told URN that she was compelled to petition the district for food aid because they she has now missed out her medication for three days due to lack of food.
HIV Positive Patients in Gulu Storm LC5 Chairperson's Office Over Relief Food16 May 2020, 08:51 Comments 119 Views Lifestyle Health Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: antiretroviral (ARV) treatment boda-boda cyclists, disc jockeys extended lockdown local masters of ceremonies (MCs) patients living HIV/AIDs
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.