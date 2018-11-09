Edward Eninu
HIV Prevalence Rates Increase in Karamoja

9 Nov 2018
MP on the committee of HIV at Parliament speaks to stakeholders on HIV in Kotido district on Wednesday.

In short
Dr Cerino Acar, the District Health Officer Kotido says the increase is facilitated by multiple sexual partners, inconsistence in condom use, high consumption of alcohol and a rise in commercial sex

 

