HIV Prevalence Rates Increase in Karamoja

In short
Dr Cerino Acar, the District Health Officer Kotido says the increase is facilitated by multiple sexual partners, inconsistence in condom use, high consumption of alcohol and a rise in commercial sex
HIV Prevalence Rates Increase in Karamoja9 Nov 2018, 08:06 Comments 64 Views Kotido, Uganda Health Lifestyle Report
MP on the committee of HIV at Parliament speaks to stakeholders on HIV in Kotido district on Wednesday. Login to license this image from 1$.
