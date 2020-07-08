Sylvia Nankya
04:57

HIV Response Is Still Failing Children- Byanyima

8 Jul 2020, 04:50 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Health Lifestyle Report

In short
UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima has observed that Year after year, the bold target of eliminating new HIV infections among children is being missed and children are dying needlessly from AIDS-related illnesses, even though simple and cheap treatments could save their lives.

 

