HIV, TB Drugs Top List of Patient - Reported Worst Medicine Side Effects

In short
Dr. Hellen Ndagije Byomire, Director of Product Safety at the National Drug Authority -NDA said they received a total of 2,600 complaints at their drug adverse reactions desk where HIV drugs, Isonaizid for tuberculosis and antibiotic drug ceftriaxone topped the number of complaints recorded.
HIV, TB Drugs Top List of Patient - Reported Worst Medicine Side Effects5 May 2022, 17:41 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: serious drug side effects
Mentioned: Ministry of Health National Drug Authority
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.