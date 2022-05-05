Flavia Nassaka
HIV, TB Drugs Top List of Patient - Reported Worst Medicine Side Effects

5 May 2022, Kampala, Uganda

In short
Dr. Hellen Ndagije Byomire, Director of Product Safety at the National Drug Authority -NDA said they received a total of 2,600 complaints at their drug adverse reactions desk where HIV drugs, Isonaizid for tuberculosis and antibiotic drug ceftriaxone topped the number of complaints recorded.

 

