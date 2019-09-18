In short
Eunice Kabagambe, a counselor at Kambuga Hospital in Kanungu district, says they have registered several cases where People Living with HIV/Aids register to receive drugs and counseling services but after some months they go to other health facilities and register again using different names.
HIV/AIDS Activists Demand Bio-metrics Registration for People on ARV Treatment
