HIV/Aids Activists in Kigezi Want Trust Fund Operationalized

In short
Parliament enacted the HIV Prevention and Control Act in 2014. The law was operationalized in 2018 enabling the government to levy 2 percent of total annual tax levies on alcohol and soft drinks to generate 9.149 billion Shillings to be channeled to the Trust Fund.
HIV/Aids Activists in Kigezi Want Trust Fund Operationalized24 Nov 2022, 18:49 Comments 80 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: AIDS
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.