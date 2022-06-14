Okello Emmanuel
Hoima Catholic Diocese Hunts UGX 40Bn for Construction of Specialized Hospital

Some of the Priests attached to Hoima catholic Diocese while at Bujumbura Cathedral.The diocese is seeking UGX 40 Bn to construct a hospital .Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

Rev.Father Dominic Ndugwa, the Chancellor of Hoima Catholic Diocese, says that they intend to collect the money from donations from friends of the diocese both within and abroad, Non-governmental organisations-NGOs operating in the region, various companies, business communities, Christians, and area leaders.

 

