Cattle Farmers, Dealers Defy Quarantine

In short
David Bwizire, a cattle keeper in Buseruka Sub County, says their children have been chased from school for defaulting on fees because they cant sell their animals to earn some cash.
Cattle Farmers, Dealers Defy Quarantine30 Oct 2018, 12:46 Comments 172 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Analysis
Cattle farmers and Dealers transacting cattle business in Buseruka Market on Monday despite the imposed Quarantine. Login to license this image from 1$.
