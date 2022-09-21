Hoima City Council Feuding with Locals Over Garbage Management

In short
Built in 2012, with funding from the World Bank and National Environment Management Authority-NEMA, the garbage recycling plant has remained nonfunctional due to the lack of electricity and running water.
Hoima City Council Feuding with Locals Over Garbage Management21 Sep 2022, 11:49 Comments 109 Views Hoima, Uganda Environment Updates
The shs 2.5 billion Hoima city Garbage Plant that is lying idle.Residents are feuding with the city council for dumping garbage on their plots of land.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
