The sh 2.5 Billion Hoima City Garbage Recycling plant that has been lying iddle for the last eight years.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short

Sylivia Nalumaga, the Hoima City Deputy Mayor says that they have earmarked Shillings 700 million under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructural Development-USMID program to fix all the anomalies at the garbage recycling plant so that it can become operational.