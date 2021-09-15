In short
Sylivia Nalumaga, the Hoima City Deputy Mayor says that they have earmarked Shillings 700 million under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructural Development-USMID program to fix all the anomalies at the garbage recycling plant so that it can become operational.
Hoima City Earmarks UGX700M to Revamp Defunct Garbage Recycling Plant Top story15 Sep 2021, 13:03 Comments 179 Views Hoima, Uganda Local government Updates
The sh 2.5 Billion Hoima City Garbage Recycling plant that has been lying iddle for the last eight years.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
In short
Tagged with: Garbage Hoima city authorities garbage recycling plant
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.