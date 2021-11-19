Hoima City Gets Two New Divisional Police Commanders

In short
The two commanders are ASP Micheal Ojik who will take charge of Hoima West division and SP Alex Wabwire who will take charge of Hoima East division respectively.
Hoima City Gets Two New Divisional Police Commanders19 Nov 2021, 15:18 Comments 111 Views Hoima, Uganda Security Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the deployment of the commanders.
In short
Tagged with: beef security divisional commanders police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.