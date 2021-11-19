Okello Emmanuel
Hoima City Gets Two New Divisional Police Commanders

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed the deployment of the commanders.

The two commanders are ASP Micheal Ojik who will take charge of Hoima West division and SP Alex Wabwire who will take charge of Hoima East division respectively.

 

