Okello Emmanuel
13:12

Hoima City Mayor Grace Mugasa Loses NRM Flag

12 Sep 2020, 13:10 Comments 146 Views Hoima, Uganda Election Updates
Grace Mary Mugasa, the Incumbent Hoima City Mayor who lost the NRM Flag.

In short
The Victor, Kaboyo had 11,074 votes at the end of the tally, while Fredrick Alibankoha, the former LCIII Chairperson of Kahoora division in the former Hoima Municipality who also contested for the same seat came third with 1,064 votes. The results were declared by Brian Mugenyi, the Hoima district NRM Registrar last night.

 

