Hoima City Need UGX 100 Million to Fix Vandalized Street Lights

In short
Thee Vandalized street lights are situated on government, Rukurato, Main street and Bunyoro Kitara roads that were constructed under the Uganda support to Municipal Infrastructure Development-USMID-Project.
Hoima City Need UGX 100 Million to Fix Vandalized Street Lights19 Aug 2020, 12:57 Comments 145 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Some of the street lights erected on Government Road. Most of them have had their batteries and solar Panels vandalized by Thugs.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
In short
Tagged with: Batteries Street lights solar panels
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.