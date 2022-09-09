Hoima City to Lose two Garbage trucks over UGX 34M Debt

In short
The money accrued from a court suit filed by Simon Karamagi, a former applicant for the position of principal treasurer of the then Hoima Municipal council challenging the rejection of his appointment as the principal treasurer after the district service commission recommended him.
Hoima City to Lose two Garbage trucks over UGX 34M Debt9 Sep 2022, 18:03 Comments 145 Views Hoima, Uganda Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Hoima City application court garbage trucks
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.