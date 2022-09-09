Okello Emmanuel
Hoima City to Lose two Garbage trucks over UGX 34M Debt

9 Sep 2022, 18:03 Comments 145 Views Hoima, Uganda Court Updates
The warrant of attachment issued by the court.

The money accrued from a court suit filed by Simon Karamagi, a former applicant for the position of principal treasurer of the then Hoima Municipal council challenging the rejection of his appointment as the principal treasurer after the district service commission recommended him.

 

