Hoima Councilors Irked by Back-to-Back Transfer of CAOs, RDCs

In short
Records indicate that Hoima has had five Chief Administrative Officers and four Resident District Commissioners within a period of one year. But councillors argue that although transfers are normal, the case of Hoima has become questionable, unusual and irregular.
Hoima Councilors Irked by Back-to-Back Transfer of CAOs, RDCs16 Jan 2023, 13:50 Comments 97 Views Hoima, Uganda Local government Updates
Emmy Kateera, the former Hoima RDC who was last month transferred to Mbarara.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
In short
Tagged with: Councilors RDCs and CAOs Transfers
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.