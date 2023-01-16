Okello Emmanuel
Hoima Councilors Irked by Back-to-Back Transfer of CAOs, RDCs

Emmy Kateera, the former Hoima RDC who was last month transferred to Mbarara.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
Records indicate that Hoima has had five Chief Administrative Officers and four Resident District Commissioners within a period of one year. But councillors argue that although transfers are normal, the case of Hoima has become questionable, unusual and irregular.

 

