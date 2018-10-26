Emmanuel Okello
09:26

Hoima Councilors Oppose Motion Exempting District Officials from Street Parking Dues

26 Oct 2018, 08:15 Comments 216 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Analysis

In short
The motion, tabled by Ronald Basiima, a councillor representing Kicwamba ward, sought exemptions for the municipal Mayor Grace Mary Muagasa, the Deputy mayor Nelson Jimmex Businge, the Town Clerk David Kyasanku and the Municipal Council Speaker Bosco Muhanuzi.

 

