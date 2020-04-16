Okello Emmanuel
Hoima COVID-19 Patient Discharged

16 Apr 2020, 18:02 Comments 143 Views Hoima, Uganda Health Misc Updates
The Hoima COVID-19 Treatment Unit situated at the mental unit of Hoima Regional referral hospital.Photo by Emmanuel Okello..

In short
The patient was admitted at the health facility on March 20, 2020, after she tested positive to COVID-19. She had returned from Dubai and was identified by the COVID-19 task force in Hoima.

 

