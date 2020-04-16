Hoima COVID-19 Patient Discharged

In short
The patient was admitted at the health facility on March 20, 2020, after she tested positive to COVID-19. She had returned from Dubai and was identified by the COVID-19 task force in Hoima.
Hoima COVID-19 Patient Discharged16 Apr 2020, 18:02 Comments 143 Views Hoima, Uganda Health Misc Updates
The Hoima COVID-19 Treatment Unit situated at the mental unit of Hoima Regional referral hospital.Photo by Emmanuel Okello..
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Patient discharged
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.