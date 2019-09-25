Hoima DPC Transferred Ahead of Parliamentary Polls

In short

Hoima district will go to the polls on Thursday, to elect a woman member of parliament. The seat fell vacant after Hoima Woman MP Tophace Kaahwa Byagira chose to represent the newly created Kikuube district. The race now pits Harriet Mugenyi Businge, the National Resistance Movement –NRM candidate against Asinansi Nyakato, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate.