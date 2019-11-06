In short
Dr. Fredrick Kugonza, the Hoima District Disease Surveillance Officer, says such people are a huge concern to health workers and local authorities trying to prevent any further cross-border contamination.
Hoima Health Officials Concerned on Ungazzetted Landing Sites Amidst Ebola Threats Top story6 Nov 2019, 07:51 Comments 211 Views Hoima, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ebola porous borders prevention screening centers
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.