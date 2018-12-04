Hoima HIV/AIDS Patients Demand Access to ARVs

In short
Speaking on Tuesday at the belated World AIDS Day Celebrations for Hoima district held at Mbarara primary school, the patients argue that there are no adequate drugs in the health facilities. Vivian Tumwesige, a 23-year-old youth says that failure to avail the health facilities with ARVs puts their lives at risk. She wants the government to available ARVs to all health facilities in the district.
Hoima HIV/AIDS Patients Demand Access to ARVs4 Dec 2018, 16:46 Comments 111 Views Health Report
Hoima RDC Kisembo testing for HIV/AIDS during the function. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
