Hoima Hospital Under Probe for Chasing COVID-19 Patients

In short
Reports indicate that the facility did not provide any medicine for the patients, or even guide them on the COVID-19 home-based care protocols which would allow them to protect themselves while at their respective homes. Some of the patients however alerted the COVID-19 taskforces in the area about their predicament.
Hoima Hospital Under Probe for Chasing COVID-19 Patients25 Jun 2021, 08:50 Comments 161 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Part of Hoima Regional Referral hospital. The management is accused of chasing away positive COVID-19 Patients.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
