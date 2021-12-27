Hoima LC5 Chairperson Kirungi Arrested By Anti-Corruption Unit Detectives

In short
Kirungi was picked from Hoima city on Sunday evening by detectives from the state house anti corruption unit and was whisked to yet an unknown police custody. However, sources say he is being detained at Kireka special investigations department unit-SIU in Kampala.
Hoima LC5 Chairperson Kirungi Arrested By Anti-Corruption Unit Detectives27 Dec 2021, 13:11 Comments 176 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Kadir Kirungi,the Hoima LC5 Chairman in blue suit and his vice Benson Chiche handcaffed after they were arrested in September by detectives from state house anti-corruption court.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.