In short
The residents on Tuesday Morning blocked the street for several hours paralyzing transport and Business accusing the Municipal and Kahoora Division Authorities for allegedly abandoning the Garbage near their Business premises. They burnt car tyres in the middle of the road blocking vehicles from accessing the road.
Hoima Municipal Authorities Collect Garbage After Protests 16 Oct 2018
Hoima Municipal Council workers Collecting Garbage along Mugabi Road. Login to license this image from 1$.
